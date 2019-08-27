Abenaki basket-maker Lynn Murphy will present a gallery talk for the Wabanaki basket exhibit at the Horatio Colony House Museum Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Murphy is an elder, middle school science teacher, grandmother and basket-maker. She is a descendant of the Sadoques family who operated a basket-making business in Keene. Murphy will speak about her family, about how Abenaki basket-making changed over time and the influences that caused the change.
The Horatio Colony House Museum is at 199 Main St., Keene. The program is free, but seating is limited and reservations are required. Call 352-0460 to make a reservation.