The Jaffrey Public Library has been awarded a $20,000 grant from Millipore Sigma for its 2021 STEAM learning program.
Millipore has provided financial support for science educational programming at the library for the last two years. In 2020, with the pandemic, the librarians worked with their program partners at Millipore to adjust in-person plans and move to providing both online and “take home” STEAM learning opportunities that included three types of microscopes, aerodynamics, electricity, coding, chromatography and various earth and life science topics, and promoted embodied learning by combining physical and virtual interactions.
Jaffrey Public Library plans to continue its STEAM learning program in 2021 by building on the programs of 2019 and 2020, with particular attention to life science and health literacy, including microscopy, anatomy and paleontology. The grant also funds the library’s STEAM assistants, local youth who work with the professional library staff to support STEAM programming, as well as covering the cost of presentations in the life science field.
“The ability to provide this level of programming is such a gift to this community,” Library Director Julie Perrin said in a statement. “Thanks to Millipore Sigma, we are helping to nurture the great scientific minds of the future.”