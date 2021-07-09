The Frost Free Library in Marlborough recently received $2,911 in grant funding as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and the New Hampshire State Library (https://www.nh.gov/nhsl/). The grant funds received will support the Frost Free Library’s
The library plans to use the funds to support digital literacy and access to virtual meeting technology including access to laptops.
Grant funds will also support the library’s children and family programming by providing science, technology, engineering and math programming for early childhood and school readiness. Those interested in accessing or learning more about the library’s digital and in-person services may contact a librarian by calling 876 4479, emailing library@frostfree.org or visit the library at 28 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough.
More information is available at https://frostfree.org or on Facebook @FrostFreeLibNH.