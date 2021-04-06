The Friends of Keene Public Library, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization whose mission is to support the library, is seeking contributions on National Library Giving Day, this Wednesday, April 7.
Normally, primary fundraising is done through bi-annual book sales. However due to the pandemic, three book sales had to be canceled, causing a loss of approximately $40,000, according to the organization. The group’s support pays for all library programs, the museum-pass loan program, and all summer reading programs including the popular “Reading with Ribby” in cooperation with the Keene Swamp Bats. The Friends also heavily supplement the purchase of equipment needed for library services.
To replace the missing book sale funds, the Friends of the Library are asking people to donate the total amount of money they would have spent over the three canceled book sales or, if possible, to double that amount. Donations can be made by check to Friends of Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St., Keene, NH 03431; or electronically through a link on the Friends’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FriendsoftheKeenePublicLibrary.
Through careful planning, the Friends’ financial support has helped the library to adjust or expand services in ways which keep the public and staff safe. The group has helped the library turn to virtual programs, create take-home kits for several programs and services, and expand digital collections. Additional changes made by the library include curbside pickup, an online application for library cards and remote printing from home computers, phones or other wifi enabled devices.
For information, call the library at 352-0157 or email Jill Cielinski, president of the Friends of the Keene Public Library, at jillc@ne.rr.com.