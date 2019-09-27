The Friends of Pisgah will host its third annual canoe and kayak outing on Pisgah Reservoir on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The reservoir in New Hampshire’s largest state park features numerous islands and a varied shoreline with stunning rock outcroppings. The largest body of water in Pisgah is somewhat remote, so this event is a rare opportunity to get a watercraft up and onto its surface. All are invited.
People must arrive at the lower Pisgah State Park trailhead parking lot on Route 119 between Ashuelot and Winchester by 10 a.m., so Friends of Pisgah volunteers can ready the boats for hauling up the lengthy road to the reservoir.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration required: FriendsofPisgah@gmail.com.
Participants must bring their own watercraft and paddles; a life preserver for each person is mandatory. Also, bring plenty of fluids and lunch.
If it is raining on Saturday, the event will be moved to Sunday.