In anticipation of National Sexual Abuse Awareness Month in April, Brattleboro's Brooks Memorial Library, The Women’s Freedom Center and The Commons are offering a free writing workshop for survivors of sexual abuse and violence.
Writer and educator Deborah Lee Luskin will lead the workshop, called "Telling Our Stories," at the library on three Saturdays: March 14, March 21 and April 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. An advocate from The Women’s Freedom Center will be present to offer support as needed. The workshop is free, and participants are encouraged to attend as many sessions as possible.
The series will culminate in a public reading at the library on Wednesday, April 15, at 7 p.m. Survivors who wish to share their work with the community can submit it to a special section of the Voices section of The Commons; and may be kept anonymous, if necessary.
Luskin says the goal of "Telling Our Stories" is two-fold: “First, by sharing our stories, we hope to make known how many of us have survived sexual abuse and assault, and by doing so, help end it. We also aim to teach those entrusted with our stories of harm how to respond respectfully and responsibly.”
Brooks Memorial Library is at 224 Main St. in Brattleboro. Information: 802-254-5290 or brookslibraryvt.org.
Luskin publishes a mostly weekly blog and facilitates the Rosefire Writing Circle. Information: http://www.deborahleeluskin.com.