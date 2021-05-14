The Monadnock Food Co-op will host a free virtual workshop called “Lacto-Fermented Vegetables” on Sunday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Functional Nutritional Therapy Practitioner Lili Hanft will lead the workshop.
Hanft will discuss the health benefits of probiotic and enzyme-rich foods, the place fermented foods and beverages hold in cuisines around the world, and simple, tasty recipes for making ferments at home.
Before the workshop, participants will receive a handout with an ingredients list and recipes. Participants may follow the recipe along with the presenter or just watch.
The workshop is free; however, registration is required at monadnockfood.coop/event/ferment or 283-5401.