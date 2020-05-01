The documentary film “Motherload” is coming virtually to Keene on Thursday, May 28, thanks to co-hosts Monadnock Food Co-op, Monadnock International Film Festival (MONIFF), and Monadnock Alliance for Sustainable Transportation (MAST).
The crowdsourced documentary explores how the cargo bicycle becomes a vehicle for exploring motherhood in this digital age of climate change.
“For seven years, MONIFF has been fortunate to share some of the best independent films with members of our community — during the festival and throughout the year,” said MONIFF Board Chair Deirdre Fitzgerald. “COVID-19 has made a trip to the movies off-limits for now, so it’s wonderful to be able to bring people together with this free, virtual screening of ‘Motherload’ and help raise awareness about the benefits of bicycling.”
This community screening celebrates National Bike Month, a promotion each May that highlights the many benefits of bicycling and inspires individuals to bike more often. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Bike Month will continue as planned: bikeleague.org/bikemonth.
The film starts at 6:30 p.m. with a post-film discussion to follow with director Liz Canning, VBike Director Dave Cohen, and Keene State College film professor Ted White.
This event is free, but registration is required at moniff.org.