Monadnock Food Co-op, Monadnock International Film Festival and Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition are set to co-host a virtual screening of "Gather," a documentary that traces the intentional destruction of Native American foodways and the renaissance to reclaim indigenous agriculture and food systems.
The screening will be held Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. followed by a live post-film discussion with A-dae Romero-Briones, the First Nations Director of Programs-Native Agriculture and Food Systems, and other guests to be announced.
Featuring the work of First Nations Native Agriculture and Food Systems Initiative, the documentary highlights tribes and Native communities as they build sustainable foodways that improve health, strengthen food security and increase control over Native agriculture and food systems.
This event is free, but registration is required at moniff.org/events. A link to access the film and Q&A will be e-mailed on the day of the screening.