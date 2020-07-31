Monadnock Food Co-op and Monadnock International Film Festival (MONIFF) are set to co-host a virtual screening of the documentary film “2040” on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The film explores what the year 2040 could look like if nations embraced solutions like regenerative agriculture, renewable energy and climate justice.
The film starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a live post-film discussion with Monadnock Region community leaders in the areas of regenerative agriculture, food and farming, energy, transportation and housing, equity and social justice, and cooperatives.
This community screening coincides with NH Eats Local Month, a month-long celebration of local food and New Hampshire farmers and food producers.
“A dose of inspiration and optimism is just what we need right now, and 2040 offers plenty of both,” said MONIFF Board Chair Deirdre Fitzgerald. “It’s the perfect film to celebrate NH Eats Local Month. Eating local strengthens our communities, nourishes our bodies, and sustains a healthy planet. This documentary shows how, through the power of community, we may already have what we need to tackle climate change head-on.”
The event is free, but registration is required at moniff.org. For information on New Hampshire Eats Local, visit nheatslocal.com.