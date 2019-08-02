Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., in Brattleboro, in collaboration with CX Silver Gallery, present Tobe Carey and his film “Woodstock Summer of ’94: Not the Music ... Just the Scene” followed by discussion about his work and experience on Friday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. in the main reading room.
The documentary covers festival related activities in the New York towns of Woodstock and Saugerties as well as the festival itself. The film is 57 minutes long and recommended for mature audiences.
Carey, a filmmaker, producer, videographer and photographer with more than 50 years of experience, is president of Willow Mixed Media, a nonprofit arts organization working on arts projects and issues of social concern.
The event is free, open to the public and accessible to people in wheelchairs. For more information, call 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.