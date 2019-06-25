Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro will host a special preview of one segment of the new PBS series “Chasing the Moon” on Tuesday, July 2, at 7 p.m. in the library’s main reading room.
“Chasing the Moon,” a six-hour documentary series about the space race, from its earliest beginnings to the monumental achievement of the first lunar landing in 1969 and beyond, will premiere Monday-Wednesday, July 8-10, from 9 to 11 p.m. on PBS. It will also be available for simultaneous online streaming at pbs.org.
Scheduled in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, “Chasing the Moon” is a film by Robert Stone and marks his eighth project for American Experience.
The library will air the third segment, “The Big Leap,” as spectators and civil rights protestors flood Cocoa Beach in anticipation of the most historic of launches in July 1969. Camped out along the beach and gathered in cars, spectators endured the blistering heat in anticipation. At the same time, civil rights leader Ralph Abernathy led a peaceful protest, criticizing the priorities of the federal government. NASA administrator Thomas Payne received them warmly, noting, “We would like to see you hitch your wagons to our rockets” in making their concerns heard by a national audience. Payne invited Abernathy to the launch site, and the protesters joined the thousands of Americans gathered to see the Saturn V launch Apollo 11 into the atmosphere.
Public discussion will follow the screening.
Brooks Memorial Library is at 224 Main St., in Brattleboro. The event is free, open to the public and accessible to people in wheelchairs. For more information, call 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.