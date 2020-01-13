N.H. Fish and Game is offering a free fishing day on Saturday, Jan. 18, for anyone who wants to try ice fishing in New Hampshire but doesn’t have a license.
This annual winter event takes place on the third Saturday in January each year. New Hampshire also offers a free fishing day on the first Saturday in June.
All other regulations must still be followed.
To find more information about ice fishing in New Hampshire, including videos, a list of bait dealers, and more, visit www.fishnh.com/fishing/ice-fishing.html.