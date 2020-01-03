The Keene Public Library will host a monthly free family dance Friday at 6:30 p.m. The dances are held the first Friday of the month in the Keene Public Library’s Heberton Hall. The dances are free and open to the public.
Singer and songwriter Brendan Taaffe of Brattleboro will call the dance. Originally from Minnesota, Taaffe, a multi-instrumentalist on guitar, fiddle, banjo, and mbira, tours regularly throughout the U.S. and Europe.
Dancers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to attend. Dances will include traditional contras, squares and circle dances of New England as well as singing squares and modern contras.
The family dance series is funded in part by the Friends of the Keene Public Library and the Endowment Fund of the Trustees of the Keene Public Library.
Information: 352-0157.