A free drive-thru dinner will be held July 25 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Advent Lutheran Church in Rindge. Participants are asked to drive up to the church door to receive their take-away meal.
The menu includes pot roast, mashed potatoes, vegetable, cornbread, a cookie and a beverage.
Bonnie Rosengrant of the Hometown Diner donated most of the food for the event. Free-will donations will be given to the Rindge Food Pantry.
The church is located at 554 US Route 202 in Rindge. For more information, call 603-899-3095.