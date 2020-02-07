Certified professional dog trainers Amy Willey and Denise Mazzola from Everything Dog will host a free seminar called “What is My Dog Saying?” on Tuesday.
This 90-minute seminar will take an in-depth look into what dogs are communicating through their primary language: body language. Every body part matters when it comes to dog communication: tails, eyes, ears, mouth, lips, paws, weight shift and posture. The class is designed to teach people what to watch for, and what it all means.
The presentation will include a discussion on the categories of communication, i.e. friendly vs. fearful or fearful vs. aggressive, as well as photos and narrated videos to illustrate key body language cues.
This seminar is for people only; dogs should be left at home.
The seminar will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Agway, 80 Martell Court, Keene. The seminar is free and a $10 donation to the Monadnock Humane Society is encouraged.
Kindly RSVP to the Keene Agway for seating purposes by calling 603-357-5720.
Everything Dog is a Monadnock Region based dog training and behavior business providing private lessons, behavior consultations, group classes, board and train and day training services.