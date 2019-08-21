Free back-to-school haircuts will be offered for the fourth year in Keene on Sunday, Aug. 25, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Keene Recreation Center, 312 Washington St.
Haircuts are offered to any school-age children, from kindergarten through 12th grade. All hair styles and hair types are welcome.
Each haircut will be given at no charge, with no tips allowed.
Anyone interested in volunteering may contact Shalem Bencivenga by text message at 499-6666. Volunteers are needed for setup, cleanup, water table, games and any other fun activities