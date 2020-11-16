The Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock is set to host a four-part online series examining carnivores.
Each session of this four-part Environmental Studies Institute course will be devoted to one of four carnivore families, with discussions on the following families: ursidae, which includes black bears and grizzly bears; canidae, which includes coyotes and gray wolves; felidae, which includes bobcats, Canada lynx and mountain lions; and mustelidae, which includes fishers, martens and wolverines.
Instructor Steve Gehman will delve into topics such as how some black bears aren’t black; why grizzly bears don’t climb trees or eat acorns; how wolves are simultaneously the most hated and most beloved of all dogs; why bobcats occur in most states but lynx in only a few; how a wolverine makes it through winter and more.
Gehman worked as a wildlife biologist for 37 years out west before moving to New Hampshire.
The class will meet Tuesdays from Nov. 17 to Dec. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. on the videoconferencing platform Zoom.
The cost is $25 for Harris Center supporters and $35 for all others.
Space is limited, and registration is required. For more information and to register, contact Miles Stahmann at 525-3394 or stahmann@harriscenter.org.