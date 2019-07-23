Another night sky forum will be held this year in Dublin on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 8-9 p.m. at the Dublin School Perkin Observatory.
Eric Nemitz from Dublin School will guide participants in viewing stars through the Perkin Telescope. Sherin Pierce, from Old Farmer’s Almanac, along with Tim Clark, will talk about the effect of the moon and stars on our weather. And Susie Spikol from the Harris Center will talk about the stories behind the constellations.
Participants are asked to bring a flashlight for the walk up to the observatory. Assistance will be available. Information: Lucy Shonk at lshonk66@gmail.com.
Dublin School is at 18 Lehmann Way in Dublin. In case of rain or clouds, the forum will be held Aug. 5. In case of inclement weather, check the calendar at the Dublin Community Center web site at www.dublincommunitycenter.org.