Food Connects, an entrepreneurial non-profit organization focused on locally produced food, is now over 75 percent of the way to its crowdfunding goal of $10,000 for its “Growing Local Food Markets in the Monadnock Region” campaign. This campaign, run through Local Crowd Monadnock, aims to increase market access for local farmers and food producers.
More than 50 donors helped Food Connects raise $7,741 as of March 31. These funds will go towards implementing the first steps in Food Connects newly optimized food safety plan — covering the cost of the food safety certification and audit, the monthly fees for the Integrated Pest Management Program, staff training, and necessary cleaning and transportation supplies.
A large portion of these funds was raised through the Monadnock Food Co-op’s Round It Up program for March. Co-op customers had the opportunity to round up their change at the register for this campaign, resulting in $4,341.19.
A matching challenge is now in place. The Monadnock Food Co-op will match each donation to the Food Connects crowdfunding campaign dollar for dollar up to $500. Food Connects hopes to raise $2,259 by April 18. To make a donation, go to http://bit.ly/3aKEate.