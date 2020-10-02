The Monadnock Food Co-op will launch a month-long Round It Up Donation Drive to benefit the Monadnock Cooperative Community Fund this month.
The Co-op’s Round It Up program allows shoppers to help local nonprofit organizations by donating change.
Established in 2016, the Monadnock Cooperative Community Fund is managed by the Twin Pines Cooperative Foundation. This foundation pools contributions from more than 40 cooperative funds to support cooperative development throughout the United States, including co-ops in New Hampshire, through the N.H. Community Loan Fund.
“Donating to this fund is a win-win strategy,” said Michael Faber, Monadnock Food Co-op’s general manager. “The fund directly supports the development of co-ops in our state, plus we donate the interest earned from our fund to local nonprofits in our community.”
During Monadnock Food Co-op’s August Round It Up Donation Drive during August, shoppers donated $5,244.85 to Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition.