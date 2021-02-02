Did you know there are nearly 450 million photos being posted to social media daily? With so many people taking and sharing photos, it’s no wonder that many people are searching for tips and ideas on how to take better pictures.
Welcome to my second article on how to take better pictures. In my first article, I covered the topic of “focus” and provided tips on how to prevent blurry photos. A good and meaningful photo needs to be in focus, properly exposed, have one main subject or theme, be artistic, unique and have an emotional impact on the viewer. Today I’m going to cover “exposure” the second element (ingredient) of all good photos and “one main subject or theme,” the third element.
Have you ever taken pictures that were too light (overexposed) or too dark (underexposed)? All cameras, including digital cameras and phone cameras, have a built-in light meter that is constantly taking a reading of the light in your scene and adjusting the exposure to produce the best picture. If the background is very bright or very dark, the camera will automatically increase or decrease the exposure to provide the best picture. The problem occurs when your main subject, such as a person, is framed against a bright or dark background. In this case, your main subject will often appear too dark or too bright because the camera is reading the background light.
Some of your more advanced camera phones provide adjustments to correct for exposure and most digital cameras provide manual adjustments to increase or decrease the exposure. You also have two other options for correcting the exposure. If you upload your pictures into your computer, you can adjust the lighting and then save a copy of the photo. The other option is to move in closer to your main subject, so that your main subject fills most of the screen. This way the camera isn’t affected as much by the background light.
Now, let’s talk about the third element of a good photograph: having one main subject or theme. Your goal is to direct the viewer’s attention and focus to one main area of your photograph. If you have multiple points of interest, then the viewer’s attention wanders about and the photo starts to lose impact and meaning. Before taking your photo, ask yourself, what story or message do you want to convey? Be mindful of background objects that might draw attention away from your main point of focus and move in closer to your main subject, to minimize a cluttered background.
If you use photo editing software, you can remove unwanted objects that draw attention away from your main subject. For those of you who own a digital camera, or a camera phone with zoom capability, you can use your zoom lens to focus in on your main subject. This often causes the background to appear less sharp, which focuses attention on your main subject. The challenge with camera phones in general, is that they tend to take a wide angle view, which may be great for landscapes, but not so great for pictures of people, pets, etc.
I look forward to sharing more tips with you on how to take better photos. My next monthly article will cover one of my favorite subjects: elements of an artistic photo.