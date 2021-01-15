Hunter Daris of Fitzwilliam was one of 35 New Hampshire students nominated by Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., to attend United States Service Academies: the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy. Daris was nominated to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
“Every year, I have the honor to nominate exemplary Granite Staters who have made the selfless decision to serve and help keep our country safe, secure, and free,” Sen. Hassan said. “I was particularly impressed that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s class continued to stay on top of their studies and persevered through unprecedented challenges. As they continue their training and their education, I wish them all the best in their future endeavors and am deeply grateful for their interest in serving our country.”