Fitzwilliam Town Library is set to host an online presentation on winter backyard birds. The presentation, provided by Open World Explorers, will be held on the videoconferencing platform Zoom on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.
The presentation follows a bird-quiz format that enables the audience to test its knowledge and ask follow-up questions. In addition, the presentation will cover identification tips and advice on attracting and feeding birds, as well as an introduction to the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count and how to participate.
Information: fitzlib.org