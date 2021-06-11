Fitzwilliam Community Church will celebrate the summer solstice — and Father’s Day — with food and games on Sunday, June 20, at 1 p.m.
The free event will feature hotdogs, burgers, snacks, beverages, popcorn and desserts. A variety of games will be available to play on the lawn with prizes given to winners.
This year’s celebration is dedicated to the church’s first pastor, Rev. Benjamin Brigham, who was ordained 250 years ago.
Fitzwilliam Community Church is at 85 Route 119 West, on the Fitzwilliam common.