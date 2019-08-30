The First Sunday Organ Concert series at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Walpole continues on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m.
Dr. Christopher Evatt, organist of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Walpole, as well as a staff pianist at Keene State College, will play a selection of pieces. In 2018, Dr. Evatt received his DMA in Piano Accompanying and Chamber Music, with a minor emphasis in organ, from the Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester (NY).
The proceeds of the concert presented on Sunday, September 1, will benefit the Giving Tree project, a Walpole community program that provides Christmas gifts for area children.
More information about the First Sunday Organ Concerts can be found on www.stjohnswalpole.org or on the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/stjohnswalpole.