On Sept. 7, the Keene Pickleball Group held its first annual Pickleball Jamboree for Diabetes Awareness.
The group had 70 players and people donating to the cause. They raised $2,296, which was given to the Keene Lions Foundation for the Diabetes Committee of the Keene Lions Club.
The event, organized by Nancy Miraldi, Nancy Watkins and Ron Farina, was held at the new Jonathan Daniels pickleball courts.
The Keene Lions Club is a local community service non-profit organization dedicated to serving the Community and raising awareness for eyesight issues and diabetes along with numerous other involvements.