About 20 vendors of Finnish crafts, baked goods, books, clothing and Christmas ornaments will set up shop for a day at the Finnish Tori-Marketplace, Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Troy Elementary School, 44 School St.
The Tori is patterned after traditional outdoor marketplaces in Finland. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
The marketplace will offer Finnish favorites such as sweet licorice, mustards, breads, woodworking, knitted goods, tapestries, and field knives.
Visitors will be able to learn about Finnish foods, crafts, and imports. As in classic Toris, the marketplace will feature impromptu performances of Finnish music and craft demonstrations. Breakfast, lunch, snacks and coffee will be available at the Tori-Marketplace as well.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County is organizing the Tori-Marketplace in conjunction with FinnFunn Weekend at the Inn at East Hill Farm, hosted by the Finnish American Heritage Society, Finnish Heritage Society Sovittaja, and the Finnish Center at Saima Park in Fitchburg, Mass.
FinnFunn Weekend will feature an afternoon of Finnish plays in translation, presented by Rockport Community Theatre and Valerie Nelson of Gloucester, Mass. The weekend also includes a film series, presentations, music and dance performances, and workshops. A detailed schedule of sessions and activities for FinnFunn Weekend is available at www.saima-park.org/ff2019.
For more information about the Finnish Tori-Marketplace, call the Historical Society of Cheshire County at 352-1895.