Virtuoso fingerstyle guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will play a concert at the Mariposa Museum & World Culture Center in Peterborough Friday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m.
Tsukamoto is a composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter who fuses folk, jazz, and world music influences into his own distinctive style and sound. Born and raised in Kyoto, Japan, Tsukamoto began playing the five-string banjo when he was 13 and took up the guitar shortly after. He received a scholarship to the Berklee College of Music in Boston and came to the U.S. in 2000.
“Hiroya has the unique capability of engaging an audience in a genuine and transfixing way that almost transcends his capabilities as a guitarist,” said Mariposa Museum Executive Director Karla Hostetler. “Audience members will be mesmerized. Hiroya plays the guitar with such seemingly effortless skill and has a repertoire that will have us traveling the world.”
Admission to this concert is $10 for Mariposa members (advance purchase recommended), $12 for nonmembers in advance, and $15 for nonmembers at the door.
The Mariposa Museum is at 26 Main St. in Peterborough. More information and tickets are available at www.mariposamuseum.org and www.hiroyatsukamoto.com.