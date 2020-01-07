Financial advisor Larry Schwartz will provide a walkthrough of some of the changes in tax law and how they impact tax strategies and retirement planning on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Peterborough Town Library. The talk is at 6:30 p.m.
He will discuss tax preparation and the new Secure Act that was signed into law at the end of 2019.
Schwartz has helped people plan for retirement for the last 19 years. And every year for the past 13, Larry has prepared hundreds of tax returns for free in New Hampshire, primarily in the Monadnock Region.
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or 924-8040.