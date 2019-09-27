The Brattleboro Music Center and Retreat Farm “Music Under the Stars” concert series concludes Saturday with a free performance by the Windham Orchestra.
The concert will celebrate the fall equinox. The program will include works by Borodin, Grofé, Haydn and Beethoven, as well as a world-famous march written in Bellows Falls.
Donations will be accepted at the gate to help offset expenses. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 5:30 p.m. Accessible parking is available.
Concertgoers are free to set up lawn chairs on the green at Farmhouse Square.