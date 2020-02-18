A free screening of “Shadows Fall North,” a documentary that explores black history in New Hampshire, will be held Friday, Feb. 28, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Keene State College’s science building, room 101.
The 2016 film chronicles the efforts of two community scholars and activists, Valerie Cunningham and JerriAnne Boggis, to bring to light stories of Africans and African Americans in New Hampshire from slavery to the Civil Rights era.
The showing of the 121-minute documentary in Keene is a collaboration of the Historical Society of Cheshire County and Keene State College’s Continuing Education Department and Office of Multicultural Student Support & Success.
“Shadows Fall North” explores how a state with a history of abolitionism confronts and understands its participation in slavery, segregation and neglect. The film was produced by the University of New Hampshire’s Center for Humanities in collaboration with Atlantic Media Productions and the NH Black Heritage Trail in Portsmouth.
For more information, call the Historical Society of Cheshire County at 352-1895.