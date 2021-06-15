The Fall Foliage Art Studio Tour is set to return this year on Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 9-11.
The tour features 25 main artists with six guest artists who will open their studios to the public around the Monadnock Region. Artists include painters, ceramicists, sculptors, and those working with hot glass, pewter and wood. Returning artists include painters Gill Truslow, Jeanne Maguire Thieme, Jim Murphy and Danielle Le Bris, along with four new members. Studios will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 10, with many open on Monday, Oct. 11, Columbus Day.
Brochures will be available beginning in September. For information, go to http://fallfoliageartstudiotour.com.