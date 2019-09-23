A workshop to learn how to identify ferns will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Distant Hill Gardens and Nature Trail in Walpole.
The workshop will be led by Lynn Levine, educator, forester, naturalist and author of the new fern identification field guide, “Identifying Ferns the Easy Way: A Pocket Guide for Common Ferns of the Northeast.”
The afternoon will start with an indoor presentation about how to use the identification method described in Levine’s book, followed by an easy walk in the woods of Distant Hill to view many of the ferns up close, such as the large ostrich fern and the tiny grape fern.
Suggested donation is $20 per person, which includes a copy of Levine’s new fern book.
Registration is required and space is limited. Register at www.distanthill.org/event-registration or call Michael Nerrie at 756-4179.