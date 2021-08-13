Representatives of Fenton Family Dealerships presented a check for $46,739 to Keene Community Kitchen during the Keene SwampBats game at Alumni Field on July 21.
The money was raised at the 29th Annual Fenton Family Dealerships Golf Tournament in June. The tournament is a major fundraising event, where dealership staff, industry vendors, community partners and friends come together for a day of golf, auctions, food and fun. After the rounds of golf have been played and the winner has been called, the players participated in a silent auction which featured prizes like signed books and other media from Ken Burns, sports tickets and memorabilia, gift baskets from local breweries and more. The event has raised more than $40,000 every year for the past few years, which is enough to run the Community Kitchen for about three months, according to a news release.
For more information on Fenton Family Dealerships, visit www.FentonDealerships.com.
For more information on the Community Kitchen, visit www.TheCommunityKitchen.org.