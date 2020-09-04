Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption Center in Swanzey is set to hold a fundraising walk at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole on Sunday, Sept. 13, at noon to support its dog adoption program.
Fast Friends finds homes for retired racing greyhounds from Florida and the United Kingdom and other sighthounds in need from around the world. Recent efforts have focused heavily on finding homes for greyhounds from the South as live greyhound racing there is scheduled to end by Dec. 31. With travel restrictions easing, Fast Friends hopes to soon begin bringing in dogs rescued overseas from partners in Spain, the United Kingdom and Oman.
“The Walk is the only major event Fast Friends is holding this year,” said Executive Director Sharron Thomas. “We are so grateful to our friends at Alyson’s Orchard for allowing us to use their beautiful orchard to safely hold our Walk and raise much-needed funds for the dogs.”
With the restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID, Fast Friends has had to cancel its other major fundraising event, the Road Race & Pet-Friendly Walk, usually held in March. Fundraising efforts have focused on yard sales and online campaigns.
Each dog that arrives at Fast Friends has a spay/neuter surgery and dental cleaning before going to their new home. While at Fast Friends, each dog has nutritious food, wellness care and daily enrichment activities including walks, playtime, and car rides.
The Walk at Alyson’s will also serve as the kickoff event for Fast Friends’ fall fundraising campaign, the Virtual Walk. Running through October, this online fundraiser will allow anyone who chooses not to attend the in-person event to still be a part of the effort.
For more information or to donate, visit www.helpinggreyhounds.org or call 355-1556.