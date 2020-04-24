A generous supporter has made a limited amount of dry dog food available for Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption in Swanzey to distribute to local pet owners in need.
The distribution is scheduled to take place at Fast Friends on Wednesday, April 29, and Friday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, while supplies last. Pet owners interested in receiving dog food should go to www.helpinggreyhounds.org/food to provide information. Anyone without Internet access can call 355-1556 and leave a message with name and phone number, plus dogs’ names, ages, breeds and weights.
“We are so fortunate to have a supporter who is committed to the care of all dogs, not just those at Fast Friends,” Sharron Thomas, executive director of Fast Friends, said. “We are proud to be part of bringing this food to people in need in these uncertain times.”
Fast Friends continues to care for the more than 40 adoptable Greyhounds at their facility during the pandemic but has curtailed other activities, including temporarily suspending their doggy daycare, boarding and grooming services. These services provide a large portion of the income needed to run the rescue operations.
“The adoptable dogs are receiving the same high standard of care that they always do,” Thomas said. “We are looking forward to opening our doggy daycare, boarding and grooming services as soon as possible.”
To donate to the care of the adoptable dogs at Fast Friends, visit www.helpinggreyhounds.org/donate.