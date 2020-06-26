On Saturday, June 27, Fast Friends will hold a yard sale and bake sale to raise money for the care of the large number of retired racing Greyhounds that came to Fast Friends for adoption after two Florida tracks closed permanently during the COVID-19 shutdown. All greyhound racing in Florida is scheduled to end by Dec. 31, 2020, and Fast Friends expects to re-home some of these greyhounds.
“This will be our first Yard Sale and Bake Sale since the pandemic,” says executive director Sharron Thomas. “We have made adjustments to the event so that everyone can stay safe.”
The community is invited to come to the Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption Center at 14 West Swanzey Road, across from Market Basket, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to browse like-new and gently-used toys, games, kitchen gadgets, jewelry, furniture, housewares, books, tools, and much more. Hot lunch, sodas, and homemade baked treats will be available to purchase.
Anyone who would like to donate to support the greyhounds is invited to visit www.helpinggreyhounds.org/donate or call 355-1556.