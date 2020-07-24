Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption Center will hold a yard sale and bake sale on Saturday, July 25. The sale, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature like-new and gently used toys, games, kitchen gadgets, jewelry, furniture, housewares, books, tools and more. Hot lunch, sodas and homemade baked treats will be available to purchase.
The event is set to raise funds for the medical needs of 26 retired racing greyhounds that recently arrived from Florida tracks. All of the greyhounds need to be spayed or neutered and receive dental cleanings before they can be adopted.
“These new greyhounds will go home as soon as they are recovered from their surgeries,” says executive director Sharron Thomas. “We have a waiting list of pre-approved families who will be thrilled to learn that we will soon have so many greyhounds available.”
Fast Friends has taken in more than twice as many greyhounds from Florida in the first six months of 2020 as in all of 2019. The increased number of greyhounds needing homes is due to the permanent closure of several racetracks earlier this year. All greyhound racing in Florida is scheduled to end on Dec. 31.
“Fast Friends works with a group in the United Kingdom that places retired racing greyhounds from Ireland,” Thomas says. “There will continue to be greyhounds available for adoption through Fast Friends even after all the Florida racetracks close in December.”
Fast Friends has also been cultivating relationships with rescue organizations in other countries. In addition to the greyhounds, Fast Friends has found homes for abandoned hunting dogs from Spain, rescued meat-trade dogs from China, and street dogs from Oman. All of the dogs that come through Fast Friends are sighthounds, a term that includes dogs who hunt primarily with their keen vision. Greyhounds are the best-known sighthound in the United States.
Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption Center is at 14 West Swanzey Road, across from Market Basket of Swanzey. For information or to donate, go to www.helpinggreyhounds.org/donate or call 355-1556.