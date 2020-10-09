On Saturday, Oct. 10, Fast Friends will hold its final yard sale and bake sale fundraiser of the summer from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All money raised at the sale will go to their dog adoption program. Costs for the program include travel fees, veterinary treatment, and care for the dogs once they arrive at Fast Friends.
Most of the dogs that have come to Fast Friends this year have been from racetracks in Florida; but with international travel restrictions easing, Fast Friends is preparing to transport some of the dogs that have been waiting with their partners overseas.
“We are very excited to finally bring these dogs home,” says executive director Sharron Thomas. “Some of them have been waiting since March, when flights first were cancelled.”
Fast Friends takes the health of their dogs very seriously, and Thomas explains that dogs from overseas go through multiple veterinary exams before they are accepted on board the plane. Once they arrive at Fast Friends, they are quarantined and receive additional health checks.
The community is invited to come to Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption Center at 14 West Swanzey Road, across from Market Basket, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, to browse like-new and gently-used toys, games, kitchen gadgets, jewelry, furniture, housewares, movies, records, tools, and much more. Hot lunch, sodas, and homemade baked treats will be available to purchase.
Anyone who would like to donate to support the Greyhounds is invited to visit www.helpinggreyhounds.org/donate or call 355-1556.