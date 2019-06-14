Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption in Swanzey will hold a yard sale and bake sale to raise money to cover veterinary costs for a greyhound named Blake on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Blake, one of five rescued greyhounds that arrived from China in April, had several broken bones and internal injuries that were treated in China. His most severe break, in his right front leg, has developed complications and may need additional surgeries to repair.
“The veterinarians in China worked so hard to help Blake recover as much as he has,” said Executive Director Sharron Thomas. “We have no intention of giving up on him now.”
According to Thomas, Blake is a friendly and gentle dog that will make an excellent family pet once he is medically ready to leave Fast Friends.
Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption center is at 14 West Swanzey Road, across from Market Basket.
The yard sale will feature like-new and gently-used toys, games, kitchen gadgets, jewelry, furniture, housewares, books, tools and more. Lunch and a wide assortment of homemade baked treats will be available to purchase.
Information: http://www.helpinggreyhounds.org.