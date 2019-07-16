Fast Friends will hold a yard sale and bake sale Saturday to raise money to cover travel costs and veterinary expenses for five retired racing Greyhounds from Ireland. The five dogs needed a new home right away, and Fast Friends volunteered to bring them to new homes in the United States.
“These five young, healthy dogs were at risk of being euthanized, simply because they were no longer wanted,” Fast Friends Executive Director Sharron Thomas said. “There was no way we were going to let that happen.”
A board member volunteered to fly to Ireland and accompany the greyhounds back to Fast Friends, bringing a significant savings compared to using a cargo company to transport the dogs. Fast Friends held an online fundraiser to help pay for the trip.
“A lot of effort goes into these international rescues,” Thomas said. “But with the help of our dedicated volunteers and supporters, Fast Friends has always come through for the dogs.”
The community is invited to come to the Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption Center at 14 West Swanzey Road, across from Market Basket, on Saturday, July 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., to browse like-new and gently-used toys, games, kitchen gadgets, jewelry, furniture, housewares, books, tools, and much more. Lunch and a wide assortment of homemade baked treats will be available to purchase. Proceeds from the yard sale will go toward travel and veterinary expenses for the five Irish Greyhounds.