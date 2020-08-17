Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption will hold a yard sale and bake sale fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 22, to support its dog adoption program. Fast Friends finds homes for retired racing Greyhounds from Florida and sighthounds in need from around the world. Recent efforts have focused heavily on finding homes for greyhounds from the South as live Greyhound racing there is scheduled to end by Dec. 31.
“We are expecting a large influx of greyhounds at the end of the year,” said Executive Director Sharron Thomas. “We are working now to make sure we have the resources in place to take in all of these dogs that need us.”
Each dog that arrives at Fast Friends from Florida has a spay/neuter surgery and dental cleaning before going to a new home. While at Fast Friends, each dog has nutritious food, wellness care, and daily enrichment activities including walks, playtime and car rides.
Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption Center is at 14 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey, across from Market Basket. The fundraiser will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature like-new and gently-used toys, games, kitchen gadgets, jewelry, furniture, housewares, movies, records, tools, and more. Hot lunch, sodas, and homemade baked treats will be available to purchase.
For information or to donate, visit www.helpinggreyhounds.org or call 355-1556.