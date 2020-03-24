Fast Friends has postponed its annual fundraising road race and walk until Saturday, June 13, amid community concerns about COVID-19.
“The health and safety of our participants, volunteers, and staff is our top priority,” Sharron Thomas, executive director of Fast Friends, said. “We hope that everyone will be able to join us on the new date for this fun event that helps adoptable dogs find homes.”
Fast Friends has also curtailed other activities as a result of the pandemic, including temporarily suspending their doggy daycare and grooming services. Overnight boarding remains available. These services, particularly Doggy Daycare, provide a large portion of the income needed to run the rescue operations.
“We have more than 40 adoptable dogs at Fast Friends right now,” Thomas said. “They will continue to receive the same high standard of care that they always do, although they will certainly miss visiting with volunteers.”
Anyone who would like to donate to the care of the adoptable dogs at Fast Friends, visit www.helpinggreyhounds.org/donate.