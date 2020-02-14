The Redfern Family Series is set to return this season with the award-winning Swiss-American Piti Théâtre Company presentation of its family show "Sammy and Le Grand Buffet" on Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m., in the Alumni Recital Hall.
Performed by Jonathan Mirin, Piti artistic director, playwright, performer and teacher, "Sammy" tells the story of an American clown in Paris trying to prepare a great feast — or be fired. He does his best to follow the list “à faire,” with his limited French and his clowning antics, but it’s anyone's guess if he can get it all done in time.
Following the performance, the Redfern will host a reception and a meet-and-greet with Mirin, including family art activities, in the main lobby. Ticket prices are $5-$10 for the general public and $7 for KSC students. For tickets, call the Redfern box office at 358-2168 or order online at https://www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/.