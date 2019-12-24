Families are invited to welcome the new year with a Noon Year’s Eve Party on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St.
During the event, children can engage in a new year’s STEAM project, make a craft and play games in various areas of the library.
The program is free; no registration is required.
Information: 352-0157 or www.keenepubliclibrary.org.
The Cheshire Children’s Museum in Keene will host a family-friendly New Year’s celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a countdown to 2020 at noon.
Festivities include making party hats and noise makers, face painting, writing on the Resolution Tree, photo ops and playing in the museum. Refreshments will be served and the countdown to noon includes a bubble wrap stomp.
Tickets are limited. Admission tickets will enter each visitor into a raffle. There will be six prizes in the free raffle. The cost per person is $5 for museum members and $7 for non-members with a $25 cap per family for members and $30 family cap for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at the museum or on the museum’s website at www.cheshirechildrensmuseum.org
Cheshire Children’s Museum is at 149 Emerald St., Keene. Information: 903-1800 or info@cheshirechildrensmuseum.org.