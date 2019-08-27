Enrollment is open for fall session classes at the New England Center for Circus Arts (NECCA) in Brattleboro.
NECCA offers a mix of levels in a variety of circus disciplines for everyone from beginners to professionals looking to add to their skills. Students of all ages can develop a regular practice with a group of people who are at a similar level and a coach who can help keep track of progress, reach goals, and make new ones.
Classes include trapeze, wire, juggling, acrobatics, aerial silks, partner balancing, pole, German wheel, trampoline and more.
New classes for the fall include a teen homeschool class, clowning and adult performance troupe alongside traditional favorites including an early morning fitness class with low trapezes, novice stretching, tots and youth classes, and weekly juggle jams.
Anyone who would like to sample the options in person, meet the coaches, see the facility and sign up with the registration team may attend NECCA’s Open House on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 1 to 3 p.m. The building will be open for visitors of all ages to try out juggling, trapeze, wire and trampoline.
To enroll, or to see the fall session class list, visit www.necenterforcircusarts.org or call 802-254-9780.