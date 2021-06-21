Chris Pentedemos, service director for Advantage Truck Group’s facility in Westminster, Vt., recently delivered 100 jars of peanut butter and 100 jars of grape jelly to the Fall Mountain Food Shelf in Langdon.
The donation was made through Haulin’ 4 Hunger, a program ATG expanded earlier this spring to include donations of non-perishable items to local food-pantry organizations to help those facing food insecurity throughout the year.
While most donations are made during the holiday season, the need in the community is constant year-round, Fall Mountain Food Shelf Director Mary Lou Huffling said in a news release.
For families, summer can be an especially difficult time, according to Huffling, since families who receive free or reduced-price lunches through school don’t have that option in the summer.
The food pantry relies upon donations from the local community and businesses like Advantage Truck Group, and Huffling said she is grateful for the generosity of both.
“In the 40 years the food pantry has been operating, we’ve never once run out of food or donations needed to buy it,” she said.
Fall Mountain Food Shelf is located on 122 Route 12A in Langdon.