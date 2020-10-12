The Rindge Conservation Commission is set to host a fall foliage hike at Schoolhouse Park in Rindge on Sunday, Oct. 18.
The family-friendly one-hour hike will follow a wooded trail to Tarbell Brook and continue along its wetlands and forest habitat. The hike begins at 1 p.m. from the parking area on Abel Road (turn south from Route 119 across from Pearly Pond). The hike is open to everyone, free of charge and held rain or shine. Social distancing will be observed.
The fall foliage hike is the final event of this year’s annual hike and paddle series sponsored by the Rindge Conservation Commission.
The event will feature the diverse habitat and history of Schoolhouse Park, the site of an early Rindge schoolhouse from 1821 to 1900.
Information: rindgeconcom@town.rindge.nh.us