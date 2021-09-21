After a long period of isolation due to the pandemic, many area artists are preparing to open up their studios for the The Fall Foliage Art Studio Tour on Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 9-11.
This year’s tour includes 25 main artists with six guest artists in the area, which extends from New Ipswich and Richmond to Antrim and Nelson, Keene and Swanzey. The tour will feature painters, ceramicists and sculptors as well as those working with hot glass, pewter and wood. The studios will be open Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; many studios will also be open Monday, Oct. 11, for the same hours.
FFAST has four new members this year: three painters and one woodworker. Teresa McCue, based in Keene, creates smooth abstractions of painted and blended colors recalling the ocean; Karen Fortier, also based in Keene, paints landscapes in watercolor as well as still lifes and flowers; Lisa Derby Oden, based in New Ipswich, makes abstracted horses and other forms in striking colors. Woodworker Bob Lindberg creates usable objects from cutting boards to guitar stands.
The local artists who are opening their studios for the tour are Gill Truslow, Alex Kalish, Sandra Gemmell, Sue Doyle, Jim Murphy, Marylise Reilly-Fajal, Carol Corliss, Karen Fortier, Mary Ellen Pellerin, Teresa McCue, Dave Bulger, Bob Englund, Mary Cornog, Frankie Brackle Tolman, Louise Dierker, Danielle Le Bris, Gerry Friedman, Lisa Derby Oden, Judith Prager, Joe Farchaus, Rosti Eismont, Shana Brautigam, Don Brehm, Jeanne Thieme and Susan Wadsworth.